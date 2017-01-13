Travis AFB Fauna and Flora

Recent rains have filled vernal and permanent ponds located on Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 13, 2017. There are more than 800 areas with vernal pool and wetland features covering approximately 81 acres of Travis supporting a multitude of life forms. These areas are protected under the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act. The acts also protect the federally listed species that live and breed in these habitats, like the California tiger salamander and vernal pool fairy shrimp. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)

