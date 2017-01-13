(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora [Image 6 of 33]

    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Recent rains have filled vernal and permanent ponds located on Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 13, 2017. There are more than 800 areas with vernal pool and wetland features covering approximately 81 acres of Travis supporting a multitude of life forms. These areas are protected under the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act. The acts also protect the federally listed species that live and breed in these habitats, like the California tiger salamander and vernal pool fairy shrimp. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 14:14
    Photo ID: 3123132
    VIRIN: 170113-F-RU983-0029
    Resolution: 3600x2640
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Fauna and Flora [Image 1 of 33], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora
    Travis AFB Fauna and Flora

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PA
    US Air Force
    USAF
    F-RU983
    60AMW
    Photo:Travis AFB: Heide Couch

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT