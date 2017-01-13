Small fungi spring up through the grass during moist and cool conditions at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 13, 2017. Fungi are beneficial organisms recycling material to keep soil healthy, feed worms, and allow proper water transfer in the root zone. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)
This work, Travis AFB Fauna and Flora [Image 1 of 33], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
