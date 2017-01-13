Moss, lichen and fungi grow on a tree branch at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 13, 2017. Recent rains and cool temperatures are optimal conditions for these tiny plants to thrive. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)
This work, Travis AFB Fauna and Flora [Image 1 of 33], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
