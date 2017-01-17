Farewell LTC Govan

Lt. Col. John Govan III (left), outgoing commander, 115th Brigade Support Battalion “Muleskinners,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, prepares to relinquish command of the battalion to Lt. Col. Eric Christiansen (right), during a change of command ceremony at Cooper Field Jan. 18 at Fort Hood, Texas. Reviewing Officer Col. John DiGiambattista (center), commander, 1st ABCT, accepted the battalion colors from Govan during the ceremony and passed them to Christiansen, symbolically passing the mantle of command for the battalion to Christiansen. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Cathy Zimmerman, 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. Div.)

