    Farewell LTC Govan [Image 2 of 3]

    Farewell LTC Govan

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Lt. Col. John Govan III (left), outgoing commander, 115th Brigade Support Battalion “Muleskinners,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, prepares to relinquish command of the battalion to Lt. Col. Eric Christiansen (right), during a change of command ceremony at Cooper Field Jan. 18 at Fort Hood, Texas. Reviewing Officer Col. John DiGiambattista (center), commander, 1st ABCT, accepted the battalion colors from Govan during the ceremony and passed them to Christiansen, symbolically passing the mantle of command for the battalion to Christiansen. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Cathy Zimmerman, 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. Div.)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:39
    Photo ID: 3120940
    VIRIN: 170118-A-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
