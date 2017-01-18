Long-serving battalion commander says farewell

Courtesy Photo | Families, friends, Soldiers and loved ones say farewell to Lt. Col. John Govan III,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Families, friends, Soldiers and loved ones say farewell to Lt. Col. John Govan III, outgoing battalion commander, 115th Brigade Support Battalion “Muleskinners,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and welcomed Lt. Col. Eric Christiansen, incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony Jan. 18 at Cooper Field at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Cathy Zimmerman, 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. Div.) see less | View Image Page

By Capt. Cathy Zimmerman

115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st ABCT



FORT HOOD, Texas – Soldiers, family members and loved ones said farewell to a long-serving battalion commander who saw his unit through deployments to Europe and South Korea during a change of command ceremony at Cooper Field Jan. 18.



Lt. Col. John Govan III, outgoing commander, 115th Brigade Support Battalion “Muleskinners,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, relinquished command to Lt. Col. Eric Christiansen at the ceremony.



Govan, a native of Foley, Alabama, served as commander of the logistics battalion for 32 months, through rotations to Germany and the Baltics in 2014, the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, in October 2015, and to Camp Hovey, South Korea, from January to October 2016. Army battalion commanders typically serve 24 months.



“Lieutenant Colonel Govan’s leadership has reached out and shaped sustainment in every battalion in the brigade,” said Col. John DiGiambattista, commander, 1st ABCT. “Across three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – John Govan has provided purpose, motivation and direction to Soldiers to fulfill these diverse and challenging missions around the world.”



Govan, along with his wife Shelly, a native of Daphne, Alabama, and three daughters, Avery, Gracie, and Annie, will go to Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, next, where Govan will serve as a logistics officer for the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Life Cycle Management Command.



Christiansen, a native of Streamwood, Illinois, said he would continue the longstanding tradition of excellence in Muleskinner battalion, and work to ensure the Ironhorse brigade is prepared when called upon.



“It is an honor and privilege to join your team, I’m excited about our future together and I know together we can achieve the readiness required to provide first-class support to the Ironhorse Brigade,” said Christiansen.