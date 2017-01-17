(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Muleskinner formation [Image 1 of 3]

    Muleskinner formation

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Families, friends, Soldiers and loved ones say farewell to Lt. Col. John Govan III, outgoing battalion commander, 115th Brigade Support Battalion “Muleskinners,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and welcomed Lt. Col. Eric Christiansen, incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony Jan. 18 at Cooper Field at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Cathy Zimmerman, 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. Div.)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:39
    Photo ID: 3120942
    VIRIN: 170118-A-ZZ999-003
    Resolution: 2250x798
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Muleskinner formation
    Farewell LTC Govan
    Commander of Troops

    Long-serving battalion commander says farewell

    Ironhorse
    1st Cavalry Division
    Fort Hood
    115th Brigade Support Battalion
    115th BSB
    Muleskinners
    Cooper Field
    Alabama
    change of command
    John DiGiambattista
    1st CD
    Foley
    Daphne
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    1st ABCT
    Eric Christiansen
    John Govan
    Shelly Govan

