Families, friends, Soldiers and loved ones say farewell to Lt. Col. John Govan III, outgoing battalion commander, 115th Brigade Support Battalion “Muleskinners,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and welcomed Lt. Col. Eric Christiansen, incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony Jan. 18 at Cooper Field at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Cathy Zimmerman, 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. Div.)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 15:39
|Photo ID:
|3120942
|VIRIN:
|170118-A-ZZ999-003
|Resolution:
|2250x798
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Muleskinner formation [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Long-serving battalion commander says farewell
LEAVE A COMMENT