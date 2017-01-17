(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander of Troops [Image 3 of 3]

    Commander of Troops

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Maj. Jarrod Bailey, executive officer, 115th Brigade Support Battalion “Muleskinners,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, serving as commander of troops, leads staff and Muleskinner Soldiers through a battalion change of command ceremony Jan. 18 at Cooper Field at Fort Hood, Texas. During the ceremony families, friends, Soldiers and loved ones said farewell to Lt. Col. John Govan III, outgoing battalion commander, and welcomed Lt. Col. Eric Christiansen, incoming commander, to the Muleskinner family. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Cathy Zimmerman, 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. Div.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:39
    Photo ID: 3120938
    VIRIN: 170118-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 2249x1500
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander of Troops [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Muleskinner formation
    Farewell LTC Govan
    Commander of Troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Long-serving battalion commander says farewell

    TAGS

    Ironhorse
    1st Cavalry Division
    Fort Hood
    COC
    executive officer
    115th Brigade Support Battalion
    115th BSB
    Muleskinners
    Cooper Field
    change of command
    1st CD
    Cathy Zimmerman
    commander of troops
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    1st ABCT
    Eric Christiansen
    John Govan
    John Govan III
    Jarrod Bailey

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT