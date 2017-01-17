Maj. Jarrod Bailey, executive officer, 115th Brigade Support Battalion “Muleskinners,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, serving as commander of troops, leads staff and Muleskinner Soldiers through a battalion change of command ceremony Jan. 18 at Cooper Field at Fort Hood, Texas. During the ceremony families, friends, Soldiers and loved ones said farewell to Lt. Col. John Govan III, outgoing battalion commander, and welcomed Lt. Col. Eric Christiansen, incoming commander, to the Muleskinner family. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Cathy Zimmerman, 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. Div.)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 15:39
|Photo ID:
|3120938
|VIRIN:
|170118-A-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|2249x1500
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commander of Troops [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Long-serving battalion commander says farewell
LEAVE A COMMENT