Maj. Jarrod Bailey, executive officer, 115th Brigade Support Battalion “Muleskinners,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, serving as commander of troops, leads staff and Muleskinner Soldiers through a battalion change of command ceremony Jan. 18 at Cooper Field at Fort Hood, Texas. During the ceremony families, friends, Soldiers and loved ones said farewell to Lt. Col. John Govan III, outgoing battalion commander, and welcomed Lt. Col. Eric Christiansen, incoming commander, to the Muleskinner family. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Cathy Zimmerman, 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st ABCT, 1st Cav. Div.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:39 Photo ID: 3120938 VIRIN: 170118-A-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 2249x1500 Size: 1.34 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander of Troops [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.