Col. Tyler Knack, 436th Maintenance Group commander, speaks to Team Dover members in attendance for the tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 19, 2017, at the base chapel on Dover Air Force Base, Del. As the guest speaker, Knack educated attendees with trivia and facts about King’s life and accomplishments until his assassination on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tenn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 12:21
|Photo ID:
|3120796
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-BO262-1015
|Resolution:
|2748x3846
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snapshot: Team Dover pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. [Image 1 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
