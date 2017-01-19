Snapshot: Team Dover pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Col. Tyler Knack, 436th Maintenance Group commander, speaks to Team Dover members in attendance for the tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 19, 2017, at the base chapel on Dover Air Force Base, Del. As the guest speaker, Knack educated attendees with trivia and facts about King’s life and accomplishments until his assassination on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tenn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

