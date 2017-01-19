A Team Dover member reads the program for a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 19, 2017, at the base chapel on Dover Air Force Base, Del. This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was officially recognized Jan. 16, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 12:21
|Photo ID:
|3120793
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-BO262-1012
|Resolution:
|3658x2539
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
This work, Snapshot: Team Dover pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. [Image 1 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
