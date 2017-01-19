Snapshot: Team Dover pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Col. Scott Gaab, 436th Airlift Wing vice commander, makes closing remarks at the tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 19, 2017, at the base chapel on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Gaab thanked the Equal Opportunity Office, attendees and all those involved with the planning and performance of the tribute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

