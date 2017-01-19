Snapshot: Team Dover pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Stephanie Harrison, 3rd Airlift Squadron, sings “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” as part of Team Dover’s tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 19, 2017, at the base chapel on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Approximately 30 Team Dover members including base senior leadership attended the tribute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

