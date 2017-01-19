Stephanie Harrison, 3rd Airlift Squadron, sings “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” as part of Team Dover’s tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 19, 2017, at the base chapel on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Approximately 30 Team Dover members including base senior leadership attended the tribute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 12:21
|Photo ID:
|3120790
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-BO262-1011
|Resolution:
|2651x3924
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snapshot: Team Dover pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. [Image 1 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
