    Snapshot: Team Dover pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

    Snapshot: Team Dover pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Emily Ratliff, 436th Operations Support Squadron, plays the national anthem on her violin at the beginning of a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 19, 2017, at the base chapel on Dover Air Force Base, Del. About 30 Team Dover member attended the tribute hosted by the 436th Airlift Wing Equal Opportunity Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 12:20
