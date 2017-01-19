Snapshot: Team Dover pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Senior Airman Emily Ratliff, 436th Operations Support Squadron, plays the national anthem on her violin at the beginning of a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 19, 2017, at the base chapel on Dover Air Force Base, Del. About 30 Team Dover member attended the tribute hosted by the 436th Airlift Wing Equal Opportunity Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

