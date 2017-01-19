Senior Airman Emily Ratliff, 436th Operations Support Squadron, plays the national anthem on her violin at the beginning of a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 19, 2017, at the base chapel on Dover Air Force Base, Del. About 30 Team Dover member attended the tribute hosted by the 436th Airlift Wing Equal Opportunity Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 12:20
|Photo ID:
|3120787
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-BO262-1004
|Resolution:
|3529x2725
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snapshot: Team Dover pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. [Image 1 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
