    Vigilant Thunder: Cal Guard's 95th CST teams up with first responders [Image 2 of 7]

    Vigilant Thunder: Cal Guard's 95th CST teams up with first responders

    STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Spc. Lani Pascual 

    69th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Kevin Kem and Sgt. Damian Ruibio of the 95th Civil Support Team suit up to sweep Stockton Arean after a potential chemical attack during exercise Vigilant Guard. The multi-agency training held Jan. 18 prepares local emergency responders and California National Guard members for disaster.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 15:12
    Photo ID: 3116796
    VIRIN: 170118-Z-GJ033-004
    Resolution: 3264x4928
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: STOCKTON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Thunder: Cal Guard's 95th CST teams up with first responders [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

