Sgt. Kevin Kem and Sgt. Damian Ruibio of the 95th Civil Support Team suit up to sweep Stockton Arean after a potential chemical attack during exercise Vigilant Guard. The multi-agency training held Jan. 18 prepares local emergency responders and California National Guard members for disaster.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 15:12
|Photo ID:
|3116796
|VIRIN:
|170118-Z-GJ033-004
|Resolution:
|3264x4928
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|STOCKTON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vigilant Thunder: Cal Guard's 95th CST teams up with first responders [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
