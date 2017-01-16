Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 15:17 Photo ID: 3116790 VIRIN: 170118-Z-GJ033-001 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 5.74 MB Location: STOCKTON, CA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Vigilant Thunder: Cal Guard's 95th CST teams up with first responders [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.