Vigilant Thunder: Cal Guard's 95th CST teams up with first responders

The California National Guard 95th Civil Support Team and local emergency responders from Stockton, Lodi, Manteca and Lathrop participate in Vigilant Thunder, a multi-agency exercise held Jan. 18 at the Stockton Arena. The exercise prepares soldiers and civil authorities to work together in the event of a disaster.

