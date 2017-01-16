(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vigilant Thunder: Cal Guard's 95th CST teams up with first responders [Image 3 of 7]

    Vigilant Thunder: Cal Guard's 95th CST teams up with first responders

    STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Spc. Lani Pascual 

    69th Public Affairs Detachment

    The California National Guard 95th Civil Support Team and local emergency responders from Stockton, Lodi, Manteca and Lathrop participate in Vigilant Thunder, a multi-agency exercise held Jan. 18 at the Stockton Arena. The exercise prepares soldiers and civil authorities to work together in the event of a disaster.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 15:12
    Photo ID: 3116793
    VIRIN: 170118-Z-GJ033-003
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: STOCKTON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Thunder: Cal Guard's 95th CST teams up with first responders [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    disaster response
    California National Guard
    exercise
    training
    Lodi
    Manteca
    Lathrop
    Cal Guard
    Stockton Fire Department

