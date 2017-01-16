The California National Guard 95th Civil Support Team and local emergency responders from Stockton, Lodi, Manteca and Lathrop participate in Vigilant Thunder, a multi-agency exercise held Jan. 18 at the Stockton Arena. The exercise prepares soldiers and civil authorities to work together in the event of a disaster.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 15:12
|Photo ID:
|3116793
|VIRIN:
|170118-Z-GJ033-003
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|7.4 MB
|Location:
|STOCKTON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vigilant Thunder: Cal Guard's 95th CST teams up with first responders [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT