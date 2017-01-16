Sgt. Damian Rubio of the California National Guard 95th Civil Suppot Team prepares to enter the Stockton Arena after a potential chemical attack during exercise Vigilant Thunder. The multi-agency training held Jan. 18 prepares local emergency responders and California National Guard members for disaster response.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 15:11
|Photo ID:
|3116799
|VIRIN:
|170118-Z-GJ033-005
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|STOCKTON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vigilant Thunder: Cal Guard's 95th CST teams up with first responders [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
