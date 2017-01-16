Two firefighters with the Stockton Fire Department participating in Vigilant Thunder, a multi-agency exercise held Jan. 18 at the Stockton Arena, evacuate a role-player in a simulated attack. The exercise prepares local emergency responders and California National Guard members for disaster.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 15:16
|Photo ID:
|3116792
|VIRIN:
|170118-Z-GJ033-002
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|5.98 MB
|Location:
|STOCKTON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vigilant Thunder: Cal Guard's 95th CST teams up with first responders [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
