52nd AMXS Airmen compete in annual load crew competition

Staff Sgt. Kiefer May, 52nd Maintenance Group squadron lead crew member, center, evaluates Airman 1st Class John Gaddis, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft weapons system specialist, left, during the annual weapons load competition in Hangar One at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2016. The competition, consisting of two competing teams, was scored for safety and reliability, but speed and technical accuracy played a major role in scoring points to become the wing’s best load crew. Winners will be announced at the Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet here March 10, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry)

