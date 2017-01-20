52nd AMXS Airmen compete in annual load crew competition

Airman 1st Class Gina Herringer-Koblack, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft weapons system specialist, prepares an inert weapon for loading during the annual weapons load competition in Hangar One at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2016. The competition featured two teams competing for the wing’s best load crew. Additionally, the winning team’s completion time will be compared to other squadrons in the Major Command to determine the best load crew in United States Air Forces in Europe. The wing winner will be announced at the Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet March 10, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry)

