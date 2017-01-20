52nd AMXS Airmen compete in annual load crew competition

Airman 1st Class Christian Edson, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft weapons system specialist, left, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Vazquez, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, right, prepare to load an inert weapon on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the annual weapons load competition in Hangar One at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2016. The competition, consisting of two competing teams, was scored for safety and reliability, but speed and technical accuracy played a major role in scoring points. Winners from the competition will be announced at the Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet March 10, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry)

Date Taken: 01.20.2017
Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE