52nd AMXS Airmen compete in annual load crew competition

52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen prepare to compete in the annual weapons load competition in Hangar One at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2016. The top two teams went head-to-head to determine the wing’s best load crew. The winning team’s completion time will be compared to other squadrons in the Major Command to determine the best load crew in United States Air Forces in Europe. Wing winners will be announced at the Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet March 10, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry)

