    52nd AMXS Airmen compete in annual load crew competition [Image 4 of 5]

    52nd AMXS Airmen compete in annual load crew competition

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class John Gaddis, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft weapons system specialist, prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for inert weapons during the annual weapons load competition in Hangar One at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2016. The two competing teams of three Airmen competed for the title of wing’s best load crew. The winning team’s completion time will be compared to other squadrons in the Major Command to determine the best load crew in United States Air Forces in Europe. Wing winners will be announced at the Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet here March 10, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 10:30
    Photo ID: 3116398
    VIRIN: 170120-F-EQ149-0069
    Resolution: 4484x2984
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd AMXS Airmen compete in annual load crew competition [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

