Robert Sims, a health physicist with the Mississippi Department of Health's Radiological Health Department, points to a live radiation source identified by the Mississippi National Guard's 47th Civil Support Team while members of the Hattiesburg Fire Department look on. The Radiological Health Department provided the harmless live sources to provide realism during a radiation threat and response exercise at the University of Mississippi's M.M. Roberts Stadium Jan. 17-18, 2017. The joint exercise also included other university, local, state, regional and federal agencies. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Tynes, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 22:33
|Photo ID:
|3114382
|VIRIN:
|170118-Z-AL584-067
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|HATTIESBURG, MS, US
|Hometown:
|FLOWOOD, MS, US
|Hometown:
|HATTIESBURG, MS, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 47th CST leads USM radiological exercise [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Scott Tynes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
47th CST leads USM radiological exercise
LEAVE A COMMENT