Army National Guard Sgt. Christopher Easterling of the Mississippi National Guard's 47th Civil Support Team explains the readings on radiation source detection equipment to Brandon Bell and Matt Bayley of the Hattiesburg Fire Department while Staff Sgt. John Dennis, Search Team Bravo noncommissioned officer-in-charge, looks on during a radiological threat and response exercise at the University of Mississippi's M.M. Roberts Stadium Jan. 17-18, 2017. The joint exercise also included other university, local, state, regional and federal agencies. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Tynes, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 22:33 Photo ID: 3114379 VIRIN: 170118-Z-AL584-087 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.31 MB Location: HATTIESBURG, MS, US Hometown: FLOWOOD, MS, US Hometown: HATTIESBURG, MS, US Hometown: JACKSON, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 47th CST leads USM radiological exercise [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Scott Tynes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.