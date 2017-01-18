(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    47th CST leads USM radiological exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    47th CST leads USM radiological exercise

    HATTIESBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Tynes 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Army National Guard Sgt. Christopher Easterling of the Mississippi National Guard's 47th Civil Support Team explains the readings on radiation source detection equipment to Brandon Bell and Matt Bayley of the Hattiesburg Fire Department while Staff Sgt. John Dennis, Search Team Bravo noncommissioned officer-in-charge, looks on during a radiological threat and response exercise at the University of Mississippi's M.M. Roberts Stadium Jan. 17-18, 2017. The joint exercise also included other university, local, state, regional and federal agencies. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Tynes, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 47th CST leads USM radiological exercise [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Scott Tynes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

