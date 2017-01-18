Mississippi National Guardsmen with the 47th Civil Support Team lead local, state, regional and federal agency members through a search of M.M. Roberts Stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi during a radiological threat preparedness and response exercise at the college on Jan. 17-18, 2017. The exercise tested the college's and agencies' capabilities to assess, search and respond to a radiological threat at the school. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Tynes, 102nd Public Affairs Detachment)
This work, 47th CST leads USM radiological exercise [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Scott Tynes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
