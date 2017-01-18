(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    47th CST leads USM radiological exercise

    47th CST leads USM radiological exercise

    HATTIESBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Tynes 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Mississippi National Guardsmen with the 47th Civil Support Team lead local, state, regional and federal agency members through a search of M.M. Roberts Stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi during a radiological threat preparedness and response exercise at the college on Jan. 17-18, 2017. The exercise tested the college's and agencies' capabilities to assess, search and respond to a radiological threat at the school. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Tynes, 102nd Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 22:34
    Location: HATTIESBURG, MS, US 
    Hometown: FLOWOOD, MS, US
    Hometown: HATTIESBURG, MS, US
    Hometown: JACKSON, MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 47th CST leads USM radiological exercise [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Scott Tynes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

