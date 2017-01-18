Mississippi National Guardsmen with the 47th Civil Support Team lead local, state, regional and federal agency members through a search of M.M. Roberts Stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi during a radiological threat preparedness and response exercise at the college on Jan. 17-18, 2017. The exercise tested the college's and agencies' capabilities to assess, search and respond to a radiological threat at the college. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Tynes, 102nd Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 22:34 Photo ID: 3114375 VIRIN: 170118-Z-AL584-041 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.64 MB Location: HATTIESBURG, MS, MS, US Hometown: FLOWOOD, MS, US Hometown: HATTIESBURG, MS, US Hometown: JACKSON, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 47th CST leads USM radiological exercise [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Scott Tynes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.