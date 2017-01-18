47th CST leads USM radiological exercise

Sgt. Christopher Easterling of the 47th Civil Support Team; Robert Sims, a health physicist for the Mississippi Dept. of Health; and Brandon Bell, a member of the Hattiesburg Fire Department, locate a harmless radioactive isotope during a training exercise on Jan. 18, 2017, at the University of Southern Mississippi. The mission involved the Mississippi National Guard, along with local, state and federal agencies, training for possible future radiological threats in the Hattiesburg area. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Justin Humphreys, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

