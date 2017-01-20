(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Once in a Lifetime [Image 2 of 3]

    Once in a Lifetime

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Valentine 

    DC National Guard

    First Inauguration - U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Smith of the Florida National Guard provides guidance to 58th Presidential Inauguration attendees while on post at a Capitol grounds traffic control point, Jan. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Valentine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 18:32
    Photo ID: 3114242
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-GP431-003
    Resolution: 3197x2398
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Once in a Lifetime [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Kevin Valentine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

