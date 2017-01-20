A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity

First Inauguration - U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Smith, Florida National Guard, mans his traffic control point on Capitol grounds in support of Capitol Hill Police during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Valentine, JTF-DC)

