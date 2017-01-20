(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity [Image 3 of 3]

    A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Valentine 

    DC National Guard

    First Inauguration - U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Smith, Florida National Guard, mans his traffic control point on Capitol grounds in support of Capitol Hill Police during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Valentine, JTF-DC)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Kevin Valentine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

