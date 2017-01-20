First Inauguration - U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Smith of the Florida National Guard provides guidance to 58th Presidential Inauguration attendees while on post at a Capitol grounds traffic control point, Jan. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Valentine)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 18:32
|Photo ID:
|3114245
|VIRIN:
|170120-Z-GP431-002
|Resolution:
|3123x2074
|Size:
|775.54 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Once in a Lifetime [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Kevin Valentine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
