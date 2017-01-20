A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity

Once selected, Guardsmen spent the week leading up to the inauguration encamped in strategic locations throughout Washington, D.C. On inauguration morning task force crowd control, assigned to the Capitol grounds, woke up at 1:30 a.m. in order to assume traffic control points by 3:30 a.m. until crowds disperse around 1:30 p.m. While no cold weather or precipitation records were set during the 58th Presidential Inauguration, conditions were not comfortable by most accounts. Temperatures ranged from 40 to 50 degrees with intermittent drizzling throughout.



Service before self or selfless service is a core value of the National Guard exemplified when Guardsmen leave the comfort of their homes, families, and civilian careers for a week to ensure the comfort and safety of those attending the inauguration.



“I came to the D.C. National Guard specifically for missions like the inauguration because I like to help people directly,” said Army Spc. Elizabeth Perez-Porter who chose the D.C. National Guard for local missions after being an active duty soldier.



After 10 years in the National Guard, Army Sgt. Michael Smith was able to participate in the inauguration for the first time. “I am honored to be a part of such a historical event and also happy to help people feel safe,” Smith said, Florida National Guard.



When asked about weather conditions, sleeping on cots, eating Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), having late nights and early mornings, both Perez-Porter and Smith said they were well trained for the mission and glad to serve the people and the president in a single event. They called this service the opportunity of a lifetime.

