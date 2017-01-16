U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kenneth H. Moore, U.S. Army Africa deputy commander, takes a question at a “town hall” style meeting during his visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 16, 2017. Brig. Gen. Moore met with Army Reservists to present an overview of the Army’s mission in Africa and drive home the ‘Total Army’ concept.

