U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kenneth H. Moore, U.S. Army Africa deputy commander, takes a question at a “town hall” style meeting during his visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 16, 2017. Brig. Gen. Moore met with Army Reservists to present an overview of the Army’s mission in Africa and drive home the ‘Total Army’ concept.
This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Brig. Gen. Moore visits the Horn of Africa
