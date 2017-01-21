Brig. Gen. Moore visits the Horn of Africa

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Brig. Gen. Kenneth H. Moore, deputy commanding general for U.S. Army Africa and commander of its Army Reserve engagement cell visited Camp Lemonnier Jan. 16, 2017, to meet with U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and to thank them for their contributions to the mission of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa.



During Brig. Gen. Moore’s visit, he conducted a “town hall” style meeting with U.S. Army Reservists to address the challenges and objectives that soldiers face in the region. During the meeting he drove home the ‘Total Army’ concept.



“I know most of you volunteered to take on this mission and you had to leave your job, leave your family, leave your mortgages and leave your life to come here and do a mission for the U.S. Army,” Brig. Gen. Moore said. “That is what the Army Reserve is as an institution. The Army Reserve as an institution is gaining more and more credibility every day thanks to soldiers like you.”



Brig. Gen Moore gave a summary of his role and responsibilities as the deputy commanding general of USARAF followed by an overview of the U.S. Army’s role on the continent of Africa.



“The U.S. presence in Africa will add to our national security at home, maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but 20 years from now when the current booming youth population comes of age and the region becomes more politically stable,” Brig. Gen. Moore said. “If it is an exercise or operation, the Army Reserve is taking on a larger and larger role in Africa.”



Brig. Gen Moore also met with the CJTF-HOA senior leaders to discuss capabilities of the Army, and how the Army Reserve can better support the present and future mission of CJTF-HOA.



The U.S. Army Reserve has a global footprint, providing assets and capabilities to regional Army Service Component Commands and Combatant Commands across the world through the help of Army Reserve Engagement Cells and Army Reserve Engagement Teams.

