Brig. Gen. Kenneth H. Moore, U.S. Army Africa deputy commander, meets with Army Reserve members of the 411th Civil Affairs Battalion during his visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 16, 2017. Brig. Gen. Moore met with Army Reservists to discuss the specific challenges and objectives associated with their deployment to the Horn of Africa.

