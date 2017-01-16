U.S. Navy Rear Adm. William Wheeler III, outgoing Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa deputy commander, introduces Brig. Gen. Kenneth H. Moore, U.S. Army Africa deputy commander, to Air Force Brig. Gen. Howard P. Purcell, incoming CJTF-HOA deputy commanding general during an office call at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 16, 2017. Brig. Gen. Moore met with the CJTF-HOA senior leaders to discuss capabilities of the Army, and how the Army Reserve can better support future mission of CJTF-HOA.

