U.S. Navy Rear Adm. William Wheeler III, outgoing Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa deputy commander, introduces Brig. Gen. Kenneth H. Moore, U.S. Army Africa deputy commander, to Air Force Brig. Gen. Howard P. Purcell, incoming CJTF-HOA deputy commanding general during an office call at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 16, 2017. Brig. Gen. Moore met with the CJTF-HOA senior leaders to discuss capabilities of the Army, and how the Army Reserve can better support future mission of CJTF-HOA.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 05:27
|Photo ID:
|3112641
|VIRIN:
|170116-Z-BT533-0010
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Brig. Gen. Moore visits the Horn of Africa
