    CJTF-HOA [Image 4 of 4]

    CJTF-HOA

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. William Wheeler III, outgoing Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa deputy commander, introduces Brig. Gen. Kenneth H. Moore, U.S. Army Africa deputy commander, to Air Force Brig. Gen. Howard P. Purcell, incoming CJTF-HOA deputy commanding general during an office call at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 16, 2017. Brig. Gen. Moore met with the CJTF-HOA senior leaders to discuss capabilities of the Army, and how the Army Reserve can better support future mission of CJTF-HOA.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 05:27
    Photo ID: 3112641
    VIRIN: 170116-Z-BT533-0010
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Brig. Gen. Moore visits the Horn of Africa

