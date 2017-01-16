Brig. Gen. Kenneth H. Moore, U.S. Army Africa deputy commander checks into the galley to dine with Army Reserve members during his visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 16, 2017. Brig. Gen. Moore met with Army Reservists to discuss the Army’s overall mission objective on the continent of Africa.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 05:27 Photo ID: 3112642 VIRIN: 170116-Z-BT533-0042 Resolution: 4515x2710 Size: 2.25 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.