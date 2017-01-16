(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CJTF-HOA [Image 3 of 4]

    CJTF-HOA

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Brig. Gen. Kenneth H. Moore, U.S. Army Africa deputy commander checks into the galley to dine with Army Reserve members during his visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 16, 2017. Brig. Gen. Moore met with Army Reservists to discuss the Army’s overall mission objective on the continent of Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 05:27
    Photo ID: 3112642
    VIRIN: 170116-Z-BT533-0042
    Resolution: 4515x2710
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CJTF-HOA
    CJTF-HOA
    CJTF-HOA
    CJTF-HOA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brig. Gen. Moore visits the Horn of Africa

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    General
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    Deputy Commander
    Army Reserve
    Army
    Moore
    DV
    visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT