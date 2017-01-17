U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Quade, 19th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of the armory, grabs M4 assault rifle magazines to arm up Defenders Jan. 17, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Each day, Quade’s team conducts inventory of all weapons, radios and associated equipment in the armory prior to issuing any weapons or equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Harry Brexel)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 15:43
|Photo ID:
|3110385
|VIRIN:
|170117-F-GE514-0056
|Resolution:
|4442x3173
|Size:
|13.67 MB
|Location:
|AR, US
This work, Armory Airmen [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Harry Brexel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
