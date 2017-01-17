U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Quade, 19th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of the armory, inventories handheld radios prior to gearing up Airmen Jan. 17, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Defenders guard entry control points, conduct vehicle searches, patrol restricted areas and respond to emergencies 24/7. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Harry Brexel)
This work, Armory Airmen [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Harry Brexel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
