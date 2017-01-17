U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jazmine Tingle, 19th Security Forces Squadron armorer, showcases the variety of weapons guarded at the base armory Jan. 17, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. 19th SFS Defenders are qualified to use a range of weapons including the M240B machine gun, M4 assault rifle and 9mm handgun. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Harry Brexel)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 15:43
|Photo ID:
|3110378
|VIRIN:
|170117-F-GE514-0007
|Resolution:
|4087x2920
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Armory Airmen [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Harry Brexel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT