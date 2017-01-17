(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Armory Airmen

    Armory Airmen

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Harry Brexel 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jazmine Tingle, 19th Security Forces Squadron armorer, showcases the variety of weapons guarded at the base armory Jan. 17, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. 19th SFS Defenders are qualified to use a range of weapons including the M240B machine gun, M4 assault rifle and 9mm handgun. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Harry Brexel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 15:43
    Photo ID: 3110378
    VIRIN: 170117-F-GE514-0007
    Resolution: 4087x2920
    Size: 7.98 MB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armory Airmen [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Harry Brexel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AMC
    security forces

