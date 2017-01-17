Armory Airmen

(Front) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jazmine Tingle, 19th Security Forces Squadron armorer, assists Staff Sgt. Madonna Henard, 19th SFS patrolman, during Guard Mount, a pre-shift meeting where Airmen arm up and receive weapons and equipment for their shift, Jan. 17, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Defenders who work flightline security, entry control and patrol are issued weapons each day prior to their shift and return the weapons to the armory upon completion of their shift. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Harry Brexel)

Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 by SrA Harry Brexel This work is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.