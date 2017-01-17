(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Armory Airmen [Image 3 of 4]

    Armory Airmen

    AR, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Harry Brexel 

    19th Airlift Wing

    (Front) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jazmine Tingle, 19th Security Forces Squadron armorer, assists Staff Sgt. Madonna Henard, 19th SFS patrolman, during Guard Mount, a pre-shift meeting where Airmen arm up and receive weapons and equipment for their shift, Jan. 17, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. Defenders who work flightline security, entry control and patrol are issued weapons each day prior to their shift and return the weapons to the armory upon completion of their shift. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Harry Brexel)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armory Airmen [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Harry Brexel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AMC
    security forces

    • LEAVE A COMMENT