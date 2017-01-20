(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Armory Airmen ensure safety

    Armory Airmen

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Quade, 19th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of the armory.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Story by Senior Airman Harry Brexel 

    19th Airlift Wing

    The armory is the first stop for security forces Airmen prior to each shift. The team ensures weapons are fully serviceable and that each Airman is fully qualified before being assigned a weapon.

    Weapons maintained and issued at the armory include pistols, rifles, machine guns and stun guns.

    “We make sure that when a Defender must engage a target, their weapon will work,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Quade, 19th SFS NCO in charge of the armory. “We must be precise because lives count on it.”

    Hand-selected armorers from the 19th SFS enable Defenders to continuously guard entry control points, conduct vehicle searches, patrol restricted areas and respond to emergencies 24/7.

    Without them, the safety of the installation’s weapons, property and personnel would be compromised and vulnerable to attack by hostile forces.

    Though the armory is just small room, the Airmen that work there provide the base with an arsenal that has a monumental impact.

    Another major responsibility of 19th SFS armorers is to safeguard personally-owned weapons. To reserve a spot for your firearm or to find out more information, contact (501) 987-2377.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armory Airmen ensure safety, by SrA Harry Brexel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

