502nd Air Base Wing: Supporting the largest installation in the first command

Construction at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Quadrangle began in 1876 when the Army began construction of a quartermaster supply depot. JBSA-Fort Sam Houston is the oldest JBSA installation and one of the oldest posts in the U.S. Army. (Photo by Courtesy Photo)

