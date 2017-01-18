Construction at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Quadrangle began in 1876 when the Army began construction of a quartermaster supply depot. JBSA-Fort Sam Houston is the oldest JBSA installation and one of the oldest posts in the U.S. Army. (Photo by Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 09:35
|Photo ID:
|3109171
|VIRIN:
|170118-F-xx123-0004
|Resolution:
|511x406
|Size:
|60.33 KB
|Location:
|JBSA, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 502nd Air Base Wing: Supporting the largest installation in the first command [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
502nd Air Base Wing: Supporting the largest installation in the first command
LEAVE A COMMENT