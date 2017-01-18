Randolph Field under construction in 1930. On Oct. 1, 1931, the Air Corps Training Center moved its headquarters to Randolph. A month later, on Nov. 2, the first pilot training class of 210 flying cadets and 99 student officers began their primary pilot training. (Photo by Courtesy Photo)
502nd Air Base Wing: Supporting the largest installation in the first command
