    502nd Air Base Wing: Supporting the largest installation in the first command [Image 2 of 5]

    502nd Air Base Wing: Supporting the largest installation in the first command

    JBSA, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Randolph Field under construction in 1930. On Oct. 1, 1931, the Air Corps Training Center moved its headquarters to Randolph. A month later, on Nov. 2, the first pilot training class of 210 flying cadets and 99 student officers began their primary pilot training. (Photo by Courtesy Photo)

