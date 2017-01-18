502nd Air Base Wing: Supporting the largest installation in the first command

Randolph Field under construction in 1930. On Oct. 1, 1931, the Air Corps Training Center moved its headquarters to Randolph. A month later, on Nov. 2, the first pilot training class of 210 flying cadets and 99 student officers began their primary pilot training. (Photo by Courtesy Photo)

