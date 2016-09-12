Staff. Sgt. Jody T. McIlroy, G2 section, Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters, Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) from Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston navigates one of the obstacles of the confidence course during the first Guardian Challenge at JBSA-Camp Bullis Dec. 9. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shelman Spencer )
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 09:35
|Photo ID:
|3109166
|VIRIN:
|161209-A-EP957-061
|Resolution:
|4649x3385
|Size:
|396.6 KB
|Location:
|JBSA, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 502nd Air Base Wing: Supporting the largest installation in the first command [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
502nd Air Base Wing: Supporting the largest installation in the first command
