    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2015

    Photo by Josh Rodriguez 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    For the first time in Air Force Basic Military Training, Airmen march in integrated Heritage Flights during the Air Force Basic Training Graduation Parade July 17 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The Heritage flights, named after enlisted members in Air Force history, are part of a new initiative to completely gender integrate all facets of Air Force Basic Training and instill honor, as well as a deep understanding of the core values and appreciation for Airmen who paved the way for today’s Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua Rodriguez) (released)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2015
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 09:37
    Photo ID: 3109164
    VIRIN: 150717-F-NX489-019
    Resolution: 4253x2835
    Size: 574.72 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Story title [Image 1 of 5], by Josh Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air Force
    AETC
    AETC75

