Story title

For the first time in Air Force Basic Military Training, Airmen march in integrated Heritage Flights during the Air Force Basic Training Graduation Parade July 17 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The Heritage flights, named after enlisted members in Air Force history, are part of a new initiative to completely gender integrate all facets of Air Force Basic Training and instill honor, as well as a deep understanding of the core values and appreciation for Airmen who paved the way for today’s Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua Rodriguez) (released)

