    502nd Air Base Wing: Supporting the largest installation in the first command [Image 3 of 5]

    502nd Air Base Wing: Supporting the largest installation in the first command

    JBSA, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland dates back to July 4, 1942, when the War Department separated part of Kelly Field west of Leon Creek and made it an independent installation, naming it the San Antonio Aviation Cadet Center. The Army re-designated it as the Army Air Forces Military Training Center Feb. 1, 1946, and gave it the basic military training mission for the Army Air Force. (Photo by Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 09:35
    Photo ID: 3109168
    VIRIN: 170118-F-xx123-0002
    Resolution: 595x383
    Size: 80.91 KB
    Location: JBSA, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 502nd Air Base Wing: Supporting the largest installation in the first command [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AETC75

