502nd Air Base Wing: Supporting the largest installation in the first command

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland dates back to July 4, 1942, when the War Department separated part of Kelly Field west of Leon Creek and made it an independent installation, naming it the San Antonio Aviation Cadet Center. The Army re-designated it as the Army Air Forces Military Training Center Feb. 1, 1946, and gave it the basic military training mission for the Army Air Force. (Photo by Courtesy Photo)

