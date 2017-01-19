(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PA Guardsmen prepare to serve at 58th inauguration [Image 1 of 5]

    PA Guardsmen prepare to serve at 58th inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Pennsylvania National Guardsmen familiarize themselves with the city Jan. 19, 2017, to help prepare for a mission in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. More than 7, 000 Soldiers and Airmen from throughout the country, including about 1,000 from the Commonwealth of Pa., assembled to provide crowd management, traffic control, emergency services, and communication and ceremonial duties for the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 21:06
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PA Guardsmen prepare to serve at 58th inauguration [Image 1 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Inauguration
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    58th Inauguration

