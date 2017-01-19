PA Guardsmen prepare to serve at 58th inauguration

Pennsylvania National Guardsmen familiarize themselves with the city Jan. 19, 2017, to help prepare for a mission in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. More than 7, 000 Soldiers and Airmen from throughout the country, including about 1,000 from the Commonwealth of Pa., assembled to provide crowd management, traffic control, emergency services, and communication and ceremonial duties for the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning/Released)

