    Pennsylvania packs for inauguration mission [Image 3 of 5]

    Pennsylvania packs for inauguration mission

    ANNEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Pennsylvania National Guardsmen at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pa., prepare to head to Washington, D.C. Jan 18, 2017, to support the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Along with about 7,000 troops across the nation, approximately 1,000 Commonwealth Soldiers and Airmen were tasked with inaugural missions including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services and communication and ceremonial duties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 21:06
    Photo ID: 3108319
    VIRIN: 170118-Z-QM265-003
    Resolution: 1424x1872
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: ANNEVILLE, PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania packs for inauguration mission [Image 1 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    PA Guardsmen prepare to serve at 58th inauguration
    Preparing for inauguration duties
    Pennsylvania packs for inauguration mission
    PA Air National Guardsmen serve thousands at 58th inauguration
    Headed to 58th Presidential Inauguration

    bus
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Presidential Inauguration
    Inauguration
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    58th Inauguration
    packing troops

