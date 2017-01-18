Pennsylvania packs for inauguration mission

Pennsylvania National Guardsmen at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pa., prepare to head to Washington, D.C. Jan 18, 2017, to support the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Along with about 7,000 troops across the nation, approximately 1,000 Commonwealth Soldiers and Airmen were tasked with inaugural missions including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services and communication and ceremonial duties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning/Released)

