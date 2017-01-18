PA Air National Guardsmen serve thousands at 58th inauguration

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen from the 193rd Special Operations Services Squadron, Middletown, Pa., along with fellow Guard troops from throughout the country, prepare food Jan. 18, 2017, for thousands of Soldiers and Airmen supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. Crowd management, traffic control, emergency services, and communication and ceremonial duties were a few of the inaugural missions assigned to the Guardsmen while in D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning/Released)

