    Preparing for inauguration duties [Image 2 of 5]

    Preparing for inauguration duties

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Pennsylvania National Guardsmen, along with about 7,000 Guardsmen from throughout the country, are sworn in Jan. 19, 2017, as District of Columbia Special Police for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. This swearing in ceremony is a formal protocol that allows troops to perform their specific duties within the D.C. metropolitan area. These Soldiers and Airmen are tasked with several critical inaugural missions, including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services and communication and ceremonial duties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 21:06
    Photo ID: 3108327
    VIRIN: 170119-Z-QM265-001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing for inauguration duties [Image 1 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    PA Guardsmen prepare to serve at 58th inauguration
    Preparing for inauguration duties
    Pennsylvania packs for inauguration mission
    PA Air National Guardsmen serve thousands at 58th inauguration
    Headed to 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Presidential Inauguration
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    58th InaugurationPennsylvania National Guard

