Preparing for inauguration duties

Pennsylvania National Guardsmen, along with about 7,000 Guardsmen from throughout the country, are sworn in Jan. 19, 2017, as District of Columbia Special Police for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. This swearing in ceremony is a formal protocol that allows troops to perform their specific duties within the D.C. metropolitan area. These Soldiers and Airmen are tasked with several critical inaugural missions, including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services and communication and ceremonial duties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Susan Penning/Released)

